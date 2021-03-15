QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be bought for about $0.0199 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $7.90 million and $114,280.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00049917 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00012225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.36 or 0.00666607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00071619 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00026213 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

EQUAD is a token. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,022,031 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars.

