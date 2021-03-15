Quant (QNT) Trading 16.6% Lower This Week

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 15th. During the last week, Quant has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. One Quant token can currently be purchased for $36.65 or 0.00065114 BTC on popular exchanges. Quant has a total market cap of $442.42 million and $9.58 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000274 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001990 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000640 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a token. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

Quant Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

