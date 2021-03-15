Quantstamp (QSP) Price Hits $0.0895

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded up 86.3% against the US dollar. Quantstamp has a market cap of $63.88 million and approximately $6.95 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for about $0.0895 or 0.00000164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00049882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00012216 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $362.87 or 0.00665797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00071435 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00026252 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp (QSP) is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

