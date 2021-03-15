Quark (QRK) Price Reaches $0.0108 on Major Exchanges

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Quark has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and $418.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Quark has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000436 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 61.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,148,702 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quark Coin Trading

