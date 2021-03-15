QuarkChain Hits Market Cap of $312.22 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 41% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 15th. One QuarkChain token can currently be bought for $0.0488 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 208% against the dollar. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $312.22 million and approximately $78.83 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00049917 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00012225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.36 or 0.00666607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00071619 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00026213 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain (QKC) is a token. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.