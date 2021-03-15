Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.04 Per Share (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report released on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $3.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.93 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Quest Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.94.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $121.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $134.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.95 and its 200-day moving average is $120.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 29,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,518 shares of company stock valued at $10,651,406 in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

