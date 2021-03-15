QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to report sales of $2.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic reported sales of $2.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year sales of $14.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $15.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $19.25 million, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $20.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 125.18% and a negative return on equity of 78.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on QUIK. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of QuickLogic from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $7.94 on Monday. QuickLogic has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $12.49. The company has a market cap of $87.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

In other QuickLogic news, Director Andrew J. Pease purchased 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,160.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,244.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 5,625 shares of company stock worth $21,288 over the last 90 days. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in QuickLogic by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in QuickLogic during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in QuickLogic by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

