QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Stock Price Up 5.9%

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK)’s share price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.59 and last traded at $8.41. Approximately 168,708 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 580,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

QUIK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on QuickLogic from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $93.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 78.90% and a negative net margin of 125.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that QuickLogic Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Pease acquired 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $48,160.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,244.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $21,288. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QUIK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in QuickLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in QuickLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QuickLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 26.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuickLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:QUIK)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

