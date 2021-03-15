QuickX Protocol Trading 7.8% Higher This Week (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $7.37 million and $199,180.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QuickX Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00049444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00012042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.83 or 0.00662198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00071093 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00026206 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Coin Profile

QCX is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 coins. The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuickX Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickX Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.