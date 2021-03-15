Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.80

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.80 and last traded at $16.69, with a volume of 1400041 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.44.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QUOT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $142.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.91 million. Research analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quotient Technology news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,517,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,086,177.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,865.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 60.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,072,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 402,318 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the third quarter valued at $620,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 17.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 947,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 138,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the third quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT)

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.