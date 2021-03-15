Qwertycoin Trading Up 45.5% Over Last Week (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 45.5% higher against the US dollar. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $1.87 million and $56.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qwertycoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000147 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qwertycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qwertycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.