R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Short Interest Update

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the February 11th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NYSE:RRD opened at $4.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $320.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.60.
R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.50. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
About R. R. Donnelley & Sons
R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.
