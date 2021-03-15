R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Short Interest Update

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the February 11th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:RRD opened at $4.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $320.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.60.

Get R. R. Donnelley & Sons alerts:

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.50. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 64.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 18,255 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,838,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 512,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 830,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 18,235 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 532.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 902,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 759,763 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 1.8% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,040,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after buying an additional 126,930 shares during the period. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.