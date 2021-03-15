Ra Medical Systems (RMED) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE RMED opened at $6.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.62. Ra Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

RMED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ra Medical Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ra Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

