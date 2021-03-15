Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU) Director Simon T.P. Ridgway Buys 50,000 Shares

Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU) Director Simon T.P. Ridgway bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,622,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,086,386.91.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Simon T.P. Ridgway purchased 24,000 shares of Radius Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,880.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Simon T.P. Ridgway purchased 50,000 shares of Radius Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,250.00.

Radius Gold stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.24. The company had a trading volume of 76,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,169. The firm has a market cap of C$20.47 million and a PE ratio of -8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 25.27 and a quick ratio of 24.99. Radius Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$0.11 and a one year high of C$0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.29.

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold and silver properties. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Bald Peak Property that consists of 151 unpatented mining claims in Mineral County, Nevada, as well as 1 mineral prospecting license in Mono County, California; Holly-Banderas project located in Guatemala; and Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares, as well as Plata Verde project covering an area of 300 hectares situated in Chihuahua, Mexico.

