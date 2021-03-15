Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.78.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Radius Health from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Radius Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of RDUS opened at $22.90 on Monday. Radius Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average of $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Radius Health will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

