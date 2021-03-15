Radix (EXRD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.74 Million

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Radix has a total market capitalization of $113.75 million and $1.74 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Radix has traded down 8% against the dollar. One Radix token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.76 or 0.00451173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00060469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00051671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.54 or 0.00095789 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00070052 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.16 or 0.00546703 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Radix Token Profile

The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog

Buying and Selling Radix

