Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.87

Shares of Rakuten, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.87 and last traded at $14.12, with a volume of 196129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

RKUNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rakuten from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rakuten in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Rakuten had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rakuten, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Rakuten Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RKUNY)

Rakuten, Inc offers Internet services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall; Rakuten Travel, online travel and reservation website; Rakuten Rewards, a membership-based online cash-back site; Rakuten Fashion, an online brand fashion store; Rakuten Books, online book, CD, and DVD stores; Rakuten 24 daily necessities sales service; Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper, an online grocery delivery service; Rakuten Bic, an electronics e-commerce site; Rakuten Rebates, a point-back service; Rakuma, a consumer-to-consumer mobile e-commerce app; Rakuten Super Logistics, a distribution and fulfillment services; Rakuten Drone, Drone / UGV delivery service; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservations; and Rakuten Marketing.

