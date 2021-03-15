Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.45

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.45 and last traded at $36.09, with a volume of 1383 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.37.

RANJY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ING Group upgraded shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 11.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Randstad will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.9804 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

Randstad Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RANJY)

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

