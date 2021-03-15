Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RRC. Tudor Pickering raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial raised Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Range Resources from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.74.

RRC stock opened at $10.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.07.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. The business had revenue of $598.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 700.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

