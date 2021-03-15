Raven Industries (RAVN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $41.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.97, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Raven Industries has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $42.86.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.