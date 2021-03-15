Raven Protocol 24-Hour Volume Tops $10,000.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 15th. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $6.02 million and approximately $10,000.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.39 or 0.00458623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00061747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00053111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00095207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00070232 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.64 or 0.00562021 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,405,302,193 coins. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.