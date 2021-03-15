Raymond James Comments on Baylin Technologies Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:BYL)

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Baylin Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Li anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Baylin Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, Cormark cut their price objective on Baylin Technologies from C$1.35 to C$1.20 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of Baylin Technologies stock opened at C$1.20 on Monday. Baylin Technologies has a 52 week low of C$0.47 and a 52 week high of C$2.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.10. The firm has a market cap of C$57.60 million and a PE ratio of -2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.15.

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of passive and active radio frequency (RF) and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cell system antennas.

