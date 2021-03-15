Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Insider Scott A. Curtis Sells 10,000 Shares

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) insider Scott A. Curtis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $1,180,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,396,525.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE RJF traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,798. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $124.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.77 and its 200 day moving average is $91.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 13,562 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $465,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,453,000 after acquiring an additional 15,960 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 720,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,926,000 after acquiring an additional 8,781 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.09.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

