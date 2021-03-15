Raymond James Reaffirms OUTPERFORM Rating for Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$10.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IVN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

TSE:IVN traded down C$0.06 on Monday, reaching C$6.96. 1,828,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,966. The company has a quick ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.13. The firm has a market cap of C$8.39 billion and a PE ratio of -994.29. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12 month low of C$2.04 and a 12 month high of C$8.27.

In other news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 15,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.33, for a total value of C$109,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$408,061.10.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

