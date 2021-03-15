Raymond James Reiterates “OUTPERFORM” Rating for IBI Group (TSE:IBG)

IBI Group (TSE:IBG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$11.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock’s previous close.

IBG has been the subject of several other research reports. Laurentian boosted their price objective on IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on IBI Group to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their target price on IBI Group from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.57.

Shares of TSE IBG traded up C$0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$9.94. 298,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,313. IBI Group has a 12-month low of C$2.79 and a 12-month high of C$9.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.95. The company has a market cap of C$310.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.75.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

