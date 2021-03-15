Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of Rayonier worth $11,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $171,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,937.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RYN shares. Raymond James cut Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $33.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.88 and a beta of 0.98. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average of $29.57.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.41 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.78%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

