RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Shares Up 13%

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK)’s stock price traded up 13% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.14 and last traded at $5.93. 2,266,527 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 1,758,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

The company has a market cap of $226.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 49.92% and a negative net margin of 13.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in RealNetworks during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RealNetworks by 679.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 152,038 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. 26.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RealNetworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNWK)

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media applications and services. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.