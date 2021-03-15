RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Shares Up 13%

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK)’s stock price traded up 13% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.14 and last traded at $5.93. 2,266,527 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 1,758,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.
The company has a market cap of $226.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93.
RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 49.92% and a negative net margin of 13.49%.
RealNetworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNWK)
RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media applications and services. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.
