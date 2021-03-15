Realty Advisors Inc Sells 50,000 Shares of New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Stock

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) major shareholder Realty Advisors Inc sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $288,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,768,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,206,587.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Realty Advisors Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 150,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $924,000.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 37,113 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $173,317.71.

On Friday, March 5th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 50,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total transaction of $247,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Realty Advisors Inc sold 10,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $62,600.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 20,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $116,000.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Realty Advisors Inc sold 11,126 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $64,642.06.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 20,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $125,000.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 50,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $336,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 10,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $71,700.00.

On Friday, February 12th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 25,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $181,500.00.

Shares of GBR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.94. The stock had a trading volume of 29,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,797. New Concept Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 38.80, a quick ratio of 38.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.79.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Concept Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.29% of New Concept Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 153 producing gas wells; 44 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

