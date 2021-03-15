Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Oracle (ORCL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Oracle (NYSE: ORCL):

3/11/2021 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $68.75 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Oracle was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $66.00.

3/11/2021 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $75.00 to $77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Oracle was given a new $65.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $62.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Oracle was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/11/2021 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $73.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Oracle had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $82.00 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Oracle had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $64.00 to $80.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $70.00 to $77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Oracle had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Oracle is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Oracle is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $67.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $67.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $197.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $41.26 and a 52-week high of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.94 and its 200-day moving average is $60.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 700,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,175,000. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Oracle by 6.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 188,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Oracle by 18.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,130 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 71.8% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 9.5% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 253,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,145,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

