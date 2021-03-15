Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Premium Brands (PBH)

Premium Brands (TSE: PBH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/12/2021 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$113.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$116.00 to C$125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$108.00 to C$118.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$125.00 to C$130.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$145.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$128.00 to C$135.00.

3/1/2021 – Premium Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$117.00 to C$116.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Premium Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$131.00 to C$128.00.

TSE:PBH opened at C$116.21 on Monday. Premium Brands Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of C$62.79 and a 1-year high of C$118.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$105.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$100.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.82.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

