Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Spire (SR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Spire (NYSE: SR):

3/10/2021 – Spire had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $70.00.

3/4/2021 – Spire was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $70.00.

2/25/2021 – Spire was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

2/25/2021 – Spire had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Spire was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

2/11/2021 – Spire was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

2/2/2021 – Spire had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $71.00 to $69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Spire had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $69.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Spire was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $69.00.

1/20/2021 – Spire had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Spire was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SR stock opened at $75.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.09.

Get Spire Inc alerts:

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SR. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.