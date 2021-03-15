Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ: DSGX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/4/2021 – The Descartes Systems Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – The Descartes Systems Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $64.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – The Descartes Systems Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $63.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – The Descartes Systems Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $68.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – The Descartes Systems Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

1/22/2021 – The Descartes Systems Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

1/21/2021 – The Descartes Systems Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Shares of DSGX stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,354. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.46 and a beta of 1.19. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $64.82.

Get The Descartes Systems Group Inc alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.