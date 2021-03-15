Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Volkswagen (VOW3)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Volkswagen (ETR: VOW3) in the last few weeks:

3/15/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €215.00 ($252.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €250.00 ($294.12) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €199.00 ($234.12) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €215.00 ($252.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €185.00 ($217.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €185.00 ($217.65) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €184.00 ($216.47) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €199.00 ($234.12) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €220.00 ($258.82) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €183.00 ($215.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €219.00 ($257.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €170.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €170.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €208.00 ($244.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €190.00 ($223.53) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Volkswagen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/22/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €183.00 ($215.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €216.00 ($254.12) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €199.00 ($234.12) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €170.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Volkswagen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/15/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €190.00 ($223.53) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/15/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €175.00 ($205.88) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €190.00 ($223.53) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €183.00 ($215.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €200.00 ($235.29) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €185.00 ($217.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €170.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €173.00 ($203.53) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €200.00 ($235.29) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €185.00 ($217.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €205.00 ($241.18) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €175.00 ($205.88) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €208.00 ($244.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €155.00 ($182.35) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €183.00 ($215.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €180.00 ($211.76) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €189.00 ($222.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €169.00 ($198.82) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €185.00 ($217.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €180.00 ($211.76) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ETR:VOW3 opened at €190.22 ($223.79) on Monday. Volkswagen AG has a 12 month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 12 month high of €198.18 ($233.15). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €169.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of €150.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.81.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

