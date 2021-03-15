Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Helios Technologies (HLIO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Helios Technologies (NASDAQ: HLIO):

3/9/2021 – Helios Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $76.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Helios Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Helios Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Helios Technologies Inc. is an industrial technology company. It develops and manufactures hydraulic and electronic control solutions. The company’s operating subsidiaries includes Sun Hydraulics, Enovation Controls and Faster Group. Its operating business segment consists of Hydraulics and Electronics. Hydraulics segment includes material handling, construction equipment, agriculture, specialized vehicles and energy. Electronics segment provides electronic control solutions. Helios Technologies Inc., formerly known as Sun Hydraulics Corporation, is based in Sarasota, United States. “

3/3/2021 – Helios Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $76.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Helios Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Helios Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Helios Technologies Inc. is an industrial technology company. It develops and manufactures hydraulic and electronic control solutions. The company’s operating subsidiaries includes Sun Hydraulics, Enovation Controls and Faster Group. Its operating business segment consists of Hydraulics and Electronics. Hydraulics segment includes material handling, construction equipment, agriculture, specialized vehicles and energy. Electronics segment provides electronic control solutions. Helios Technologies Inc., formerly known as Sun Hydraulics Corporation, is based in Sarasota, United States. “

2/8/2021 – Helios Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Helios Technologies Inc. is an industrial technology company. It develops and manufactures hydraulic and electronic control solutions. The company’s operating subsidiaries includes Sun Hydraulics, Enovation Controls and Faster Group. Its operating business segment consists of Hydraulics and Electronics. Hydraulics segment includes material handling, construction equipment, agriculture, specialized vehicles and energy. Electronics segment provides electronic control solutions. Helios Technologies Inc., formerly known as Sun Hydraulics Corporation, is based in Sarasota, United States. “

Shares of Helios Technologies stock opened at $74.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.49. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $74.75. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,692,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,825,000 after purchasing an additional 21,120 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,156,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,902,000 after acquiring an additional 96,415 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,382,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,694,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,079,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 739,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,429,000 after acquiring an additional 71,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

