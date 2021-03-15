Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Man Group (MNGPF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Man Group (OTCMKTS: MNGPF) in the last few weeks:

3/4/2021 – Man Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

3/3/2021 – Man Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/3/2021 – Man Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/3/2021 – Man Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/22/2021 – Man Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/1/2021 – Man Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Man Group stock opened at $2.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76. Man Group plc has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.10.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

