Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.44

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.44 and traded as high as $17.72. Reckitt Benckiser Group shares last traded at $17.67, with a volume of 1,436,222 shares.

RBGLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.