RED (RED) Price Up 3% This Week

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 15th. One RED coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RED has traded up 3% against the dollar. RED has a market capitalization of $689,491.37 and approximately $37,291.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.71 or 0.00358700 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000166 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000555 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

