Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Insider Sells $61,770.00 in Stock

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) insider Bryon C. Salazar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $61,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RRBI traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.25. 247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,615. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.82. The company has a market cap of $455.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.95. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.90 and a 12-month high of $65.07.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.14 million. Equities analysts predict that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Red River Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Red River Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 301.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 554.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, asset acquisition, expansion and development loans, borrowing base loans, letters of credit, and other loan products; tax-exempt loans; and consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and standby letters of credit.

