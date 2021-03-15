Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ: RRGB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/11/2021 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Although, shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers have outperformed the industry in the past three months, the company recently reported weak fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein the top and bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Moreover, the top and the bottom line declined on a year-over-year basis. The dismal performance can be primarily attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Although the company has reopened majority of its restaurants, it is likely to witness dismal traffic due to the social-distancing protocols. Moreover, increase in labor and other restaurant operating expenses is a concern. However, efforts to improve sales and regain market share via focus on increasing service speed and effective marketing strategy are likely to aid the company going forward. Also, increased focus on cost-saving initiatives bode well.”

3/5/2021 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ RRGB opened at $37.73 on Monday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $39.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $587.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.75.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.48 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. The company’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 393.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

