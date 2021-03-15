Redd (RDD) Trading Up 14.2% Over Last Week

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One Redd coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,551.86 or 0.99668312 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00035099 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00013045 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00077795 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

