ReddCoin (RDD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.37 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $103.32 million and $1.37 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,175.64 or 0.99484577 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00035511 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00012480 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.49 or 0.00399388 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.02 or 0.00299354 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $425.62 or 0.00781580 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00076291 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00034405 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005142 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

