Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Short Interest Down 31.4% in February

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 239,500 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the February 11th total of 349,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:REED opened at $1.04 on Monday. Reed’s has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $65.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.
Reed’s Company Profile
Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.
Read More: What is Depreciation?
Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.