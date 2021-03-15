Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Short Interest Down 31.4% in February

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 239,500 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the February 11th total of 349,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:REED opened at $1.04 on Monday. Reed’s has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $65.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 23.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,926,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 369,339 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 3.7% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 882,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 31,234 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Reed’s during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

