Reeve B. Waud Sells 109,443 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Stock

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Acadia Healthcare stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,025. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $61.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. Equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,550,000 after purchasing an additional 109,343 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2,841.9% during the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 320,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

