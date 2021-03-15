Refereum Tops One Day Trading Volume of $23,639.00 (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 27% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Refereum has traded 42.3% higher against the dollar. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $40.84 million and $23,639.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refereum token can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Refereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00050365 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00012346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.93 or 0.00661292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00071462 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00026085 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum (RFR) is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com

Refereum Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.