Refereum Trading Up 74.2% Over Last 7 Days (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Refereum has traded 74.2% higher against the dollar. Refereum has a market capitalization of $42.59 million and $1,245.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum token can now be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00048984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.07 or 0.00659815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00072166 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00025744 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00035432 BTC.

Refereum Token Profile

Refereum (RFR) is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Refereum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

