Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,369 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Regal Beloit worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,539,000 after purchasing an additional 31,697 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at $45,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RBC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.29.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $153.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Regal Beloit Co. has a 1 year low of $51.99 and a 1 year high of $153.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $780.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.19 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

