Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $634.87.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REGN. Benchmark upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $623.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

NASDAQ REGN traded up $10.22 on Monday, hitting $481.68. 17,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,102. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $485.85 and a 200-day moving average of $528.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $424.01 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The stock has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

