Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,443 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,132,617.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,663 shares of company stock worth $57,292,317 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $14.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $708.35. 272,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,016,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,395.52, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $769.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $590.44.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Edward Jones started coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.99.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.