Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 981 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $111,076,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 7,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. SRB Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $767,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3,511.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 110,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,533,000 after purchasing an additional 107,921 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Management raised its position in Alphabet by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded down $7.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,042.11. 9,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,507. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $2,145.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,019.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1,747.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,072.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

