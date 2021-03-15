Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,242,370 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 278,892 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.27% of Regions Financial worth $197,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

In other news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,415.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RF opened at $21.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

